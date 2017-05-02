

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) released a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $143 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $103 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $2.17 billion. This was up from $1.79 billion last year.



Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $2.17 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.2%



