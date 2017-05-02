

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $105.9 million, or $1.87 per share. This was up from $100.2 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 27.9% to $1.55 billion. This was down from $2.15 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $105.9 Mln. vs. $100.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.7% -EPS (Q1): $1.87 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $2.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -27.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX