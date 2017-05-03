

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) announced the company now expects its 2017 non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.00 to $1.30, compared to previous outlook of $0.90 to $1.20. Dan Knotts, RRD's CEO, stated: 'We remain on track to deliver against our previous net sales and income from operations guidance for 2017, and are raising our full year non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and operating cash flow guidance due to lower expected taxes.'



First quarter 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations increased to $0.14 from a loss per share of $0.02 in 2016. Net sales were $1.68 billion, up 1.9% from the first quarter of 2016.



