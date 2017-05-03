

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $751 million, or $2.75 per share. This was up from $567 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $751 Mln. vs. $567 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.5% -EPS (Q1): $2.75 vs. $2.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX