

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $652 million, or $0.66 per share. This was up from $536 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.7% to $5.77 billion. This was up from $3.96 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $652 Mln. vs. $536 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.6 -Revenue (Q1): $5.77 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX