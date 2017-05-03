

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reynolds American Inc (RAI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $795 million, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $721 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $2.95 billion. This was up from $2.92 billion last year.



Reynolds American Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $795 Mln. vs. $721 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX