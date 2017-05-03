

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $230.6 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $197.7 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $230.6 Mln. vs. $197.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67



