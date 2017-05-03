

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced it has established an 'at-the-market' equity offering program under which it may sell shares of its common stock having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $500 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the sales, if any, of the shares of its common stock to finance capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.



NiSource has entered into separate equity distribution agreements with each of Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and BNP PARIBAS in their capacity as agents.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX