

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HSN Inc. (HSNIV) released a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $21.25 million, or $0.40 per share. This was down from $28.58 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $785.4 million. This was down from $816.8 million last year.



HSN Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $21.25 Mln. vs. $28.58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $785.4 Mln vs. $816.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.8%



