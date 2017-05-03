sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,208 Euro		+0,003
+1,46 %
WKN: A2ATK9 ISIN: PTBCP0AM0015 Ticker-Symbol: BCPN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
PSI-20
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,203
0,223
03.05.
0,211
0,219
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA0,208+1,46 %