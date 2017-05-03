

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Republican Party has criticized CNN's refusal to air an advertisement by President Trump's campaign.



In a statement Tuesday, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said 'The network's clearly biased decision to block President Trump's message to the American people is incredibly troubling.'



'Freedom of speech is a hallmark of our nation's founding, and it is concerning that CNN, who I assume to be a strong supporter of the first amendment, would stifle speech that they disagree with,' said Chairwoman McDaniel.



She called on CNN to allow the ad to be aired and apologize for their attempt to block the President's message.



