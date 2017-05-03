

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $105.80 million, or $1.45 per share. This was higher than $97.59 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $207.39 million. This was up from $198.34 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $105.80 Mln. vs. $97.59 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.1% -Revenue (Q1): $207.39 Mln vs. $198.34 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $5.93



