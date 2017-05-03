

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) announced the company now expects fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS of $1.50 to $1.56 compared to prior guidance range of $1.46 to $1.54. Normalized FFO per share is now expected to be between $2.27 to $2.33 compared to prior guidance range of $2.22 to $2.30.



Normalized FFO was $74.1 million, or $0.63 per share, during the first quarter of 2017, compared with $70.8 million, or $0.60 per share, during the first quarter of 2016. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $445.7 million compared to $447.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.



