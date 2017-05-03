sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

104,30 Euro		+1,70
+1,66 %
WKN: A2ASUV ISIN: BE0974293251 Ticker-Symbol: 1NBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
103,50
104,34
03.05.
103,49
103,91
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV104,30+1,66 %