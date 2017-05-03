

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev has acquired North Carolina-based craft brewer Wicked Weed Brewing.



'This is an exciting time for the entire brewing team,' Wicked Weed co-founder Walt Dickinson said. 'Our ability to create a wide range of really well executed beers that are focused on creativity, quality and drinkability is what makes Wicked Weed great. We have chosen to partner with The High End to position ourselves to make Wicked Weed what we imagined it could be when we first sat at a craft beer bar and talked about opening a brewery.'



The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Wicked Weed Brewing said its founding ownership will continue to lead the company in their same roles.



Wicked Weed was founded in Asheville in 2012 by Walt and Luke Dickinson and lifelong friends Ryan, Rick and Denise Guthy. The brewery has created over 500 different beers since it opened almost five years ago. Wicked Weed Brewing owns and operates four facilities in Asheville.



