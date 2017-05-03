

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) reported earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $442 million, or $1.92 per share. This was higher than $317 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $3.58 billion. This was up from $3.40 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $442 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.92 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q1): $3.58 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.3%



