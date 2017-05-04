

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of May 3, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS)



Gained 52.92% to close Wednesday's (May 3) trading at $3.67.



News: Pieris has teamed up with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize Anticalin-based inhaled treatments for respiratory diseases.



As per the agreement terms, AstraZeneca will pay Pieris an upfront amount of $45 million and $12.5 million for advancing its preclinical lead candidate, PRS-060, into Phase 1 clinical trials in 2017. Pieris has the potential to receive development-dependent milestones and eventual commercial payments for all products not exceeding $2.1 billion as well as tiered royalties on the sales of any potential products commercialized by AstraZeneca.



2. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)



Gained 20.45% to close Wednesday's trading at $22.50.



News: The Company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter 2017 results and provided rosy outlook for fiscal fourth quarter and full year.



For the fiscal fourth-quarter, the company expects revenue to range between $192 million and $194 million, well ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $187.81 million. Adjusted EPS for the quarter is anticipated to be in the range of $0.26 to $0.28, which also tops analysts' consensus estimate of $0.24 per share.



For fiscal 2017, the Company expects revenue to be in a range of $763 million to $765 million, and adj. EPS in the range of $1.01 to $1.03. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Company to report revenue of $752.67 million and adj. EPS of $0.99 for the year.



3. Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT)



Gained 20.20% to close Wednesday's trading at $24.10.



News: The Company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and boosted its full-year revenue outlook.



For the full year 2017, Intersect ENT now expects revenue to range between $89 million and $91 million, up from its prior guidance range of $87 million to $89 million.



4. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)



Gained 16.48% to close Wednesday's trading at $4.10.



News: The Company has filed to seek marketing approval for Fexapotide Triflutate in Europe.



Fexapotide Triflutate, for the indication of treatment of the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia, has been in development by Nymox for 15 years. This is the first filing for Fexapotide Triflutate.



Nymox will hold a teleconference call for shareholders next week.



5. Apricus Biosciences Inc. (APRI)



Gained 14.85% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.16.



News: The Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements.



Last November, Apricus was notified about being non-compliant with the $35 million market value of listed securities ('MVLS') requirement.



Near-term catalyst:



-- The Company expects to resubmit the NDA for Vitaros, a topical vasodilator cream in development for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in the third quarter of 2017.



Vitaros was turned down by the FDA in July 2008, with the regulatory agency questioning the results of a transgenic mouse carcinogenicity study, which were completed in 2002.



LOSERS



1. Ignyta Inc. (RXDX)



Lost 16.89% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.15.



News: The Company has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of its common stock.



The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares of its common stock.



2. Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANTH)



Lost 12.50% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.17.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



Top-line data from its phase II study of Blisibimod in patients with IgA nephropathy, dubbed BRIGHT-SC, are expected to be reported next quarter (Q3, 2017).



3. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)



Lost 11.55% to close Wednesday's trading at $6.66.



News: The Company reported disappointing Q1 results.



For the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, net loss widened to $22.97 million or $0.29 per share as revenues plunged to $29 million. This compares with net loss of $9.32 million or $0.14 per share and revenue of $43.87 million in the year-ago quarter.



