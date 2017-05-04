

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $59.95 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $37.75 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $2.18 billion. This was up from $1.71 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $59.95 Mln. vs. $37.75 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 69.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q1): $2.18 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 27.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.82 - $2.07 Full year revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.6 Bln



