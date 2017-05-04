

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to common stock was $48.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.13 per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stock was $0.39, compared to $0.23 for the first quarter of 2016.



Revenues in the first quarter of 2017 were $2.18 billion, higher than last year's revenues of $1.71 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $2 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, Quanta said it continues to expect earnings per share attributable to common stock to be $1.52 to $1.77 and now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $1.82 to $2.07. The company previously expected earnings of $1.80 to $2.05 per share.



Further, the company increased its full year 2017 revenue expectation to range between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion from previous view of $7.9 billion to $8.5 billion.



Analysts expect earnings of $1.95 per share on revenues of $8.22 billion for the year.



'The long-term outlook for Quanta's business is positive. However, weather, regulatory, permitting, project timing, execution challenges and other factors have impacted the company's historical results, and may impact Quanta's future financial results,' the company said in its statement.



