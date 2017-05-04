

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) reported earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $390.65 million, or $1.77 per share. This was up from $385.33 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $37.15 billion. This was up from $35.69 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $390.65 Mln. vs. $385.33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $37.15 Bln vs. $35.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.77 - $5.92



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX