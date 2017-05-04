

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC), a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income declined 31.8 percent to $411.47 million from last year's $603.45 million. Earnings per share fell 30.6 percent to $1.86 from $2.68 in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.77, compared to $1.68 last year.



Revenue increased 4.1 percent to $37.15 billion from $35.70 billion a year ago.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.68 per share on revenues of $38.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The revenue growth reflected a 4.0 percent increase in Pharmaceutical Distribution Services revenue and a 6.0 percent increase in revenue within Other.



Further, the company updated its outlook for fiscal year 2017. Adjusted earnings per share guidance has been raised to a range of $5.77 to $5.92 from the previous expectation of $5.72 to $5.92, reflecting growth of 3 percent to 5 percent versus last fiscal year.



Analysts expect earnings of $5.82 per share for the year.



The company now expects revenue growth in the range of 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent, compared to the previous assumption of 6.5 percent to 8 percent.



Adjusted operating income is now expected in the range of flat to up 2 percent, compared to the previous assumption of flat to up 4 percent.



