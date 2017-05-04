

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $131.5 million, or $0.51 per share. This was higher than $113.0 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $877.2 million. This was up from $849.0 million last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $131.5 Mln. vs. $113.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.51 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $877.2 Mln vs. $849.0 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75- $1.77



