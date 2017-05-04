

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp. (AEE) Thursday reported a slight decline in first quarter net earnings to $102 million from $105 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were down to $0.42 from $0.43 in the prior year.



On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.514 billion from $1.434 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected $1.46 billion.



The company affirmed its full year 2017 earnings guidance in a range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share. Street analysts are looking for $2.77 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.



