

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for first quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $102 million, or $0.42 per share. This was down from $105 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $1.51 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $102 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q1): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 - $2.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX