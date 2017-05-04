

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gardner Denver has announced a price range for its initial public offering that could raise over 1 billion.



The company plans to sell 41.3 million shares between $23 and $26 a share in its upcoming public offering on the NYSE. The company could raise over $1 billion if the midpoint of the range is met.



The company plans to list its stock under the GDI ticker symbol, according to an SEC filing.



Gardner Denver provides flow control and compression equipment for the industrial, energy and medical industries. The company generated revenues of $1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $400 million in 2016. Gardner Denver has a total of 6,100 employees, 1,800 of which are in the United States. The company has 37 manufacturing facilities and more than 30 service and repair centers across six continents.



