

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit came in at $99.4 million, or $1.09 per share. This was down from $101.3 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $892.40 million. This was up from $874.18 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $99.4 Mln. vs. $101.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.11 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q1): $892.40 Mln vs. $874.18 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX