

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $224 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $166 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.19 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $224 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.08 to $5.23



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX