

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DeVry Education Group (DV) announced, for the full year, revenue is expected to be down 1 to 2 percent compared to the prior year and earnings before special items are expected to grow in the mid-teens range as compared to the prior year. Fourth quarter revenue is expected to be down 3 to 4 percent versus the prior year.



'We remain focused on laying the groundwork to return to consistent revenue growth, while further improving operating efficiencies across our organization,' said Lisa Wardell, president and CEO of DeVry Education Group.



Third-quarter earnings per share was $0.62, compared to $0.81 in the prior year; earnings per share excluding special items was $0.70, compared to $0.71 in the prior year. Total revenue was $452.1 million decreased 4.7 percent versus the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX