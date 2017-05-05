

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) announced earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $386 million, or $1.27 per share. This was up from $348 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $386 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $1.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.19



