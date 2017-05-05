

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Mercadolibre Inc. (MELI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $48.52 million, or $1.10 per share. This was higher than $30.25 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 73.8% to $273.93 million. This was up from $157.63 million last year.



Mercadolibre Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $48.52 Mln. vs. $30.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q1): $273.93 Mln vs. $157.63 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 73.8%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX