Zurich - Lendity, a global allocator in alternative lending, has the pleasure to announce the first Alternative Lending Conference in Switzerland, to be held on May 10th at 17:00 hs at the SIX Swiss Exchange, Selnaustrasse 30, Zurich.

The conference is tailored to financial advisors, family offices and institutional investors interested in learning more about the opportunities and risks of investing in peer-to-peer lending, marketplace lending, crowdlending and factoring.

Chris Landis, CEO of the Swiss Exchange, will be the opening speaker. During the first panel, family offices, investors, and thought leaders will discuss the volatility, correlation, expected returns, risks and opportunities of investing in this asset class. During the second panel, international and Swiss platforms will discuss their approach and differentiators as alternative lenders.

Over 12 key industry leaders from Switzerland and around the globe are confirmed for the conference, including:

Chris Landis - CEO, SIX Swiss Exchange Stephan ...

