MTS Announces That Its Parent Company Sistema has Received a Legal Claim

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC ("MTS" or the "Company" - NYSE: MBT; MOEX: MTSS), the leading telecommunications provider in Russia and the CIS, announces that Sistema PJSFC (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), the parent company of MTS with effective ownership stake in MTS of 50.03 per cent, received a legal claim filed by Rosneft PJSC and Bashneft PJSOC against Sistema PJSFC and its subsidiary Sistema-Invest JSC for the recovery of damages in the amount of RUB 106,629,934,819, allegedly incurred by the claimants due to the restructuring of Bashneft PJSOC.

The claim does not involve MTS and has no impact on the operational activities of MTS.

