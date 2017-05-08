

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) reported earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $16.73 million, or $0.04 per share. This was up from $1.17 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $142.54 million. This was up from $131.02 million last year.



Hecla Mining Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $16.73 Mln. vs. $1.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1329.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.04 vs. $0.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 100% -Analysts Estimate: $0.03 -Revenue (Q1): $142.54 Mln vs. $131.02 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



