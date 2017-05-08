

8 May 2017



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them ('PCAs')



Purchase of shares by a PDMR and PDMR's PCA



The Company announces that it has received notification that on 5 May 2017, John Connolly, chairman and a PDMR of the Company and his PCA Odile Griffith purchased 14,850 and 12,150 ordinary shares in the Company respectively. These shares were purchased by a custodian on behalf of the administrator of Mr Connolly and Ms Griffith's SIPP. Mr Connolly and Ms Griffith are the beneficial owners of these shares.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail.



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Connolly 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Purchase of 14,850 shares by a custodian on behalf of the administrator of Mr Connolly's SIPP. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£3.2257 |14,850 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction £47,901.69 GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 5 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Odile Griffith 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA of the Chairman b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 12,150 shares by a custodian on behalf of the administrator of Ms Griffith's SIPP. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£3.2257 |12,150 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction £39,192.29 GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 5 May 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche



Company Secretary



