

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arotech Corp. (ARTX) announced earnings for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $0.27 million, or $0.01 per share. This was down from $1.05 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $22.35 million. This was down from $25.41 million last year.



Arotech Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.27 Mln. vs. $1.05 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.01 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q1): $22.35 Mln vs. $25.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.24 Full year revenue guidance: $93 to $103 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX