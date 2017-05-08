

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft unveiled a new smart speaker enabled with the Cortana voice assistant, as the software giant aims to take on Amazon Echo and Google Home in the internet-connected speaker market.



The technology giant has developed the speaker called 'Invoke' in collaboration with German audio company Harmon Kardon. The new speaker will debut in fall, Microsoft said in an announcement.



Like Amazon Echo and Google's Home, Invoke is a hands-free speaker that will allow users to control it with their voice and play music, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more. With Skype integration, users can also can make calls to cell phones, landlines and other Skype-enabled devices.



Invoke looks like a small, sleek cylinder speaker. The device will only be available in the US. The company has not disclosed any pricing details. Invoke's competitors Echo sells for $180 while Home costs $130.



'The Harman Kardon Invoke speaker combines the rich, captivating sound that Harman Kardon is known for with your personal digital assistant, Cortana, in an innovative and beautifully designed speaker for the home,' Microsoft said in a statement.



