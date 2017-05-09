

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $140.75 million, or $1.76 per share. This was up from $116.79 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.92 billion. This was up from $2.71 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $140.75 Mln. vs. $116.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.76 vs. $1.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $2.92 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.17 - $7.30



