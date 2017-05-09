

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), a food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business, Tuesday said it now expects fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be approximately $1.70.



The company previously said it expects fiscal 2017 total adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $2.70 per share, which assumes approximately $0.14 per share of unfavorable currency translation.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Jerome Peribere, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, '2017 is a transformational year for Sealed Air. In March, we announced the sale of Diversey to Bain Capital Private Equity in a transaction valued at $3.2 billion. This transaction marks a significant milestone for both New Sealed Air and Diversey and we are committed to a timely and successful separation. For Sealed Air, the divestiture gives us an even greater focus on executing our profitable growth story and the financial flexibility to invest in our core business.'



For the full year 2017, the company now expects to achieve approximately net sales of $4.3 billion, as compared to $4.2 billion for the full year 2016. Previously, the company projected full-year net sales to be essentially unchanged with 2016. Adjusted for unfavorable currency, net sales in 2017 were expected to increase approximately 2.5%.



The revised forecast for sales performance is based on an expected 3% constant dollar sales growth in Food Care and 3 - 4% constant dollar sales growth in Product Care.



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the full year 2017 is expected to be approximately $825 million, as compared to $808 million for the full year 2016.



Previously, the company projected total adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1.18 billion.



In fiscal 2016, adjusted earnings per share were $2.66, sales were $6.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.16 billion.



'Looking forward, we expect continued momentum on the top line and improved earnings throughout the remainder of the year,' Peribere said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX