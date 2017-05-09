

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA (NVDA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases. During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, NVIDIA paid $82 million in cash dividends. NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on June 14, 2017, to all shareholders of record on May 23, 2017.



NVIDIA reported first-quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.79, up 126 percent from $0.35 a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.85, up 85 percent from $0.46 a year earlier. Revenue for the first quarter was $1.94 billion, up 48 percent from $1.30 billion, prior year.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company expects revenue to be $1.95 billion, plus or minus two percent.



