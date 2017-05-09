

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $125.49 million, or $0.43 per share. This was up from $115.01 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $511.10 million. This was up from $487.41 million last year.



Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $125.49 Mln. vs. $115.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $511.10 Mln vs. $487.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.9%



