

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) Wednesday said it generated premiums of 6.54 billion Swiss francs for the first quarter, 2 percent lower than last year's 6.68 billion francs. In local currency, premiums were down 1 percent.



Fee income for quarter was up 3 percent to 340 million francs, while it was up 5 percent in local currency.



In Switzerland, premiums were down 7 percent, while fee income rose 2 percent year-over-year. In France, premiums and fee income grew 4 percent and 16 percent, respectively.



In Overseas, premiums rose 35 percent, while fee income edged up 1 percent.



