

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $43.52 million, or $0.32 per share. This was up from $41.97 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $787.33 million. This was up from $754.73 million last year.



Vulcan Materials Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $43.52 Mln. vs. $41.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -EPS (Q1): $0.32 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -Revenue (Q1): $787.33 Mln vs. $754.73 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



