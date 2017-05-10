sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

119,29 Euro		+3,29
+2,84 %
WKN: 855854 ISIN: US9291601097 Ticker-Symbol: VMC 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,66
124,25
14:49
118,61
119,30
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY119,29+2,84 %