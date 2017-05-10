

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed earnings for first quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $17.6 million, or $1.03 per share. This was lower than $19.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $242.1 million



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.6 Mln. vs. $19.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $242.1 Mln vs. $242.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



