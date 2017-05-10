sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

68,42 Euro		+0,643
+0,95 %
WKN: A1CVDC ISIN: US16949N1090 Ticker-Symbol: CL4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA LODGING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA LODGING GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,24
70,61
22:58
69,03
69,71
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA LODGING GROUP LIMITED
CHINA LODGING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA LODGING GROUP LIMITED68,42+0,95 %