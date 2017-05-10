

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Lodging Group Limited (HTHT) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB163.88 million, or RMB2.28 per share. This was up from RMB84.25 million, or RMB1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to RMB1.59 billion. This was up from RMB1.44 billion last year.



China Lodging Group Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB163.88 Mln. vs. RMB84.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 94.5% -EPS (Q1): RMB2.28 vs. RMB1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 86.9% -Revenue (Q1): RMB1.59 Bln vs. RMB1.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX