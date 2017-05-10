

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling various breaded chicken products as they might contain a toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.



According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the affected products include Maple Leaf brand Chicken Breast Strips in 840 gram packages with a best-before date of April 20, 2018. Chicken burgers under the Sufra Halal and Mina Halal brand names in 828 gram packages are also being recalled.



The products were sold in Ontario and Quebec.



The CFIA says food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not look or smell spoiled and that the toxin produced by the bacteria is not easily destroyed at normal cooking temperatures. Common symptoms of Staphylococcus poisoning include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever.



There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.



