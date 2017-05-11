

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ctrip.com International Ltd. (CTRP) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to RMB604.19 million, or RMB1.09 per share. This was up from RMB256.95 million, or RMB0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.7% to RMB6.09 billion. This was up from RMB4.18 billion last year.



Ctrip.com International Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB604.19 Mln. vs. RMB256.95 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 135.1% -EPS (Q1): RMB1.09 vs. RMB0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 91.2% -Revenue (Q1): RMB6.09 Bln vs. RMB4.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.7%



