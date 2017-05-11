

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at RMB4.34 billion, or RMB32.67 per share. This was up from RMB2.67 billion, or RMB20.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 72.2% to RMB13.64 billion. This was up from RMB7.92 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB4.34 Bln. vs. RMB2.67 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -EPS (Q1): RMB32.67 vs. RMB20.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -Revenue (Q1): RMB13.64 Bln vs. RMB7.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 72.2%



