

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported that its net income Group share for the first quarter of 2017 rose 95.6 percent to 1.60 billion euros from 818 million euros in the year-ago period.



Excluding specific items, underlying net income Group share for the quarter was 1.65 billion euros, compared to 1.24 billion euros in the year-ago period.



Crédit Agricole Group's revenues grew 15.2 percent to 8.25 billion euros from 7.16 billion euros last year. Underlying revenues for the quarter rose 6.7 percent to 8.33 billion euros from 7.81 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.



The bank's fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio was 14.5 percent, stable compared with end-December 2016.



