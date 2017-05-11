DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Oslo, 11 May 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 1 June 2017 at 10:00 am CEST at Oslo Concert Hall, Lille Sal at Munkedamsveien 14, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Please see the company website (www.dno.no (http://www.dno.no/en/?id=5)) for additional documents and information.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of AGM 2017 (http://hugin.info/36/R/2103735/798125.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

