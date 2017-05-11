sprite-preloader
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2017

Oslo, 11 May 2017 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 1 June 2017 at 10:00 am CEST at Oslo Concert Hall, Lille Sal at Munkedamsveien 14, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Please see the company website (www.dno.no (http://www.dno.no/en/?id=5)) for additional documents and information.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Notice of AGM 2017 (http://hugin.info/36/R/2103735/798125.pdf)


