

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical contractor, Keller Group plc (KLR.L), in its trading update ahead, said both revenue and profit in the four months to the end of April are ahead of last year, while no significant changes were seen in the market trends since its 2016 results in February.



Region wise, North American division has had a solid start to the year, with EMEA continuing its growth trend of recent years. APAC's results show a significant year on year improvement, with encouraging growth in revenue, although, as expected, the division still recorded a loss in the period.



Further more, the Group said it remains on course to meet the Board's expectations for the full year.



