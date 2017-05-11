German laser specialist LPKF has made a good start to 2017, with especially strong performance from its solar equipment segment, which saw a revenue increase by 71% compared with the same period for the previous year.

Q1 revenue for LPKF was €24.5 million, and the company posted a positive EBIT of €0.1 million, up from -€4.5 million YoY. LPKF has received several major orders for solar equipment during the quarter, posting €3.3 million in revenue for the quarter, noting that this segment has already surpassed revenue forecast for the whole of 2017.

Strong performance of the solar equipment segment has continued into the second quarter, with LPKF stating that it has received a further ...

