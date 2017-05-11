sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,15 Euro		+0,173
+1,73 %
WKN: 645000 ISIN: DE0006450000 Ticker-Symbol: LPK 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,13
10,195
13:02
10,118
10,186
13:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS AG10,15+1,73 %